Tarrant County

Texas Forest Service Steps Up to Deliver Food to Those in Need

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The severe weather made it tough for some agencies that offer a helping hand to those in need.

Meals On Wheels Tarrant County provides food to those in need. Often times it may be the only food they get. Obviously, the severe road conditions made it dangerous for some of the volunteers to make deliveries.

So the Texas Forest Services Department stepped in to lend a helping hand making those critical food deliveries.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fuel 13 mins ago

Some Gas Stations Running Out of Fuel as Winter Weather Lingers

The agency is also setting up a resource staging area for a FEMA warehouse.
It'll serve as a distribution help site.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We're thankful the Forestry Service has the vehicles and staffing available that can safely get to those homes and ensure those folks have what they need during this time," said Jordan Lyle with Meals On Wheels Tarrant County.

NBC 5 also confirmed the National Guard under the Texas Military Department was also available to assist local agencies and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyMeals on Wheels
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us