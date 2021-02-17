Texas Forest Service Steps Up to Deliver Food to Those in Need

The severe weather made it tough for some agencies that offer a helping hand to those in need.

Meals On Wheels Tarrant County provides food to those in need. Often times it may be the only food they get. Obviously, the severe road conditions made it dangerous for some of the volunteers to make deliveries.

So the Texas Forest Services Department stepped in to lend a helping hand making those critical food deliveries.

The agency is also setting up a resource staging area for a FEMA warehouse.

It'll serve as a distribution help site.

"We're thankful the Forestry Service has the vehicles and staffing available that can safely get to those homes and ensure those folks have what they need during this time," said Jordan Lyle with Meals On Wheels Tarrant County.

NBC 5 also confirmed the National Guard under the Texas Military Department was also available to assist local agencies and the Texas Department of Public Safety.