The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the four people killed and 10 seriously injured in a major rollover crash Wednesday.

The Texas DPS said Thursday that 14 people of Haitian descent were in a 15-passenger van traveling from Florida to New Mexico when they crashed in Wise County.

Officials identified all 14 occupants, including the driver, 46-year-old Diony Antoine.

On Wednesday, DPS spokesperson Tony De La Cerda said investigators believe the driver was headed northbound on U.S. Highway 287 Wednesday morning when he left the roadway from the left lane. The DPS said the driver then overcorrected, lost control, and rolled the vehicle multiple times.

Of the 14 people inside the passenger bus, 13 were ejected during the crash. De La Cerda said only one of the 14 occupants was wearing a seat belt and that person was evaluated at a local hospital as a precaution after walking away from the crash.

The occupants are identified below.

DPS IDENTIFIES VICTIMS IN MAJOR ROLLOVER CRASH

Driver: Deceased.

Diony Antoine, male, 46 years of age.

Pronounced deceased at the scene.

Passenger 1: Deceased.

JN Irard Vixamar, male, 42 years of age.

Pronounced deceased at the scene.

Passenger 2: Deceased.

Ledene Pierre-Louis, male, 36 years of age.

Pronounced deceased at the scene.

Passenger 3: Deceased.

Geneve Louis, female, 28 years of age.

Pronounced deceased at Medical City Denton.

CRASH SURVIVORS

Passenger 4:

Noel Fednel, male, 35 years of age.

Flown to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with critical injuries.

Passenger 5:

Dieudyrat Eliassaint, male, 33 years of age.

Flown to John Peter Smith Hospital with critical injuries.

Passenger 6:

Walnick Desir, male, 33 years of age.

Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Passenger 7:

Reginald Neptune, male, 34 years of age.

Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Passenger 8:

Marc Jean Lorkens Baptiste, male, 25 years of age.

Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Passenger 9:

Vincola Lecean, male, 52 years of age.

Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Passenger 10:

Junior Louis, male, 35 years of age.

Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Passenger 11:

Jean Edson, male, 35 years of age.

Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Passenger 12:

Jean Philippe Durock, male, 47 years of age.

Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Passenger 13:

Manius Vines, male, 44 years of age.

Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with minor injuries.

Investigators didn't elaborate on the group's reason for travel and only specified it was not related to trafficking. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that no other information was available.