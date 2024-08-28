Three people killed, 11 injured in major rollover crash in Wise County

Three people are dead and 11 others are injured after a major rollover crash on U.S. Highway 287 in Wise County on Wednesday morning, the Texas DPS says.

The crash occurred near the Farm-to-Market Road 1655 exit on northbound 287 in Alvord.

Texas DPS said 14 people were ejected from a passenger bus. As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, three people are confirmed dead and 11 people are injured, DPS officials said.

Officials said several ambulances, medical helicopters, and the Alvord police and fire departments responded to the crash.

No other injuries have been reported and no other vehicles have been reported to be involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The road is expected to remain closed for an unknown period of time and motorists have been asked to avoid the area. The Alvord Fire Department said northbound drivers can exit Business 287 and go through town to get back on northbound 287.

"Please be careful going through town, this is going to be a lot of traffic," the fire department said.