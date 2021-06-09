Texas-Based Reliant Donates $10K for Nonprofit's Winter Storm Repairs

Months after the deadly winter storm that crippled North Texas, many are still trying to recover.

That recovery effort was in full swing at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas. They provide emergency assistance to people in need in the forms of rent, utilities, food, clothing, furnishings and medications.

The Center that they support suffered major damage during that storm. The clean-up has been happening since. Then, some big help came.

Texas-based retail electricity provider Reliant donated $10,000 to help fund the repairs on the building.

“The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas is incredibly thankful to Reliant for this generous gift,” said Michael Pazzaglini, CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas. “This donation will make an immense impact with both the repairs on the St. Vincent Center facility and also in our capacity to serve our neighbors.”

In addition to the donation, Reliant is working with the organization to provide electricity bill assistance to neighbors in need affected by the storm.

Pazzaglini said it’s a much-needed boost considering hundreds of people receive services from The Center that’s been in operating since 2016. They provide emergency assistance and systemic change relief to those in need in the neighborhood of Lancaster and surrounding communities.

The outreach also includes emergency financial assistance, workforce development, homeless outreach and distribution of household/personal care items to those in need.

Support from Reliant will enable the Center to replace damaged items not covered by insurance, including kitchen appliances and office equipment. The gift will also enable much-needed updates to the Center, including painting, flooring and updated carpentry.