Texans Spend Christmas Helping Others

The trucks rolled into a parking lot in South Dallas on 2nd Avenue, trucks from the Soupmobile.

They are a familiar sight. Volunteers are there every Tuesday, handing out food to those in need.

But this Tuesday was different. There were also trucks filled with gifts for Christmas. The line was long, and nobody left empty-handed. There were hats, scarves, blankets, stuffed animals, and shoeboxes filled with other presents.

There were also plenty of volunteers. Pamela Wilson was in the group for the first time.

“I have never done it before, so it’s great to help. It really is. It’s great to help,” said Wilson.

It is the 13th Christmas Eve Judy Werner has volunteered. She knew many of the people in line, and there were hugs and smiles.

“We just have a heart for this mission. We are feeding the homeless, and caring for them and loving on them. It is not only the homeless but now we are doing for the lower-income families in this area of South Dallas, so it is very rewarding to be able to give to these people, who, some of them have homes, they have a roof over their head, but they don’t have any food in their pantries.

It is a Werner family tradition on Christmas Eve. Sarah Werner handed out hats, scarves and drinks.

“Life is not about yourself, and we are called to love other people,” said Sarah Werner.

While the line was long, there was no shortage of gifts and kindness.