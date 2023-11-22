Tentative trial date set in sexual assault lawsuit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Documents recently filed online show the case officially being reopened

A personal injury lawsuit filed more than three years ago by a woman accusing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of sexual assault is scheduled to go to a jury trial in March, according to recently filed court documents.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Dallas County in 2020 and dismissed in February 2022 but a state appellate court reversed that decision this past February and allowed the case to continue. Jones’ legal team made a final appeal to dismiss the case but the Supreme Court of Texas ruled in September that it should continue.

The case status — which was listed as “closed” after the initial dismissal — now says “re-opened” on the online Dallas County courts docket.

Court documents show a jury trial is scheduled for March 18, 2024, in the 160th Civil District Court. Aiesha Redmond is the judge presiding over the case.

Read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.