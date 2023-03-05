jerry jones

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Defers Comment on Revival of Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

A team spokesperson points to a 2020 response that called allegations ‘entirely false’ and ‘also malicious and hurtful.’

By Michael Gehlken | Dallas Morning News

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones deferred comment Friday to a team spokesperson and past statements in response to a 2020 sexual harassment lawsuit that was dismissed in 2022 but revived last Monday in an appeals court decision.

A woman has sought more than $1 million in damages after accusing Jones of forcibly grabbing her and kissing her on the mouth at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 16, 2008. In the lawsuit, she said the incident caused “severe emotional distress,” “psychological pain and suffering” and medical expenses.

Jones met with reporters for about 90 minutes Friday evening upon arriving at the NFL combine, discussing a myriad of topics that did not include the court ruling. Tad Carper, Cowboy's senior vice president for communications, addressed the matter on Jones’ behalf.

To read the full article, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

