Sexual assault lawsuit against Cowboys' Jerry Jones will move forward, high court rules

The Supreme Court of Texas denied the latest appeal made by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ legal team in the 2020 personal injury lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, clearing the path for the case to be heard by a jury.

The lawsuit, originally filed in a Dallas County Court, was dismissed in February 2022, but a state appellate court reversed that decision this past February, allowing it to continue.

The Supreme Court’s decision is in response to an appeal made on Jones’ behalf in May, according to court documents filed online Tuesday.

The lawsuit stems from an alleged incident on Sept. 16, 2018, at AT&T Stadium. The February 2023 appeals court decision said the woman claims Jones “kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent.”

Read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.