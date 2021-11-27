Teenager Shoots, Kills Grandmother in Dallas on Friday: Police

A woman is dead and a teenager is in police custody after a shooting in Dallas on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to an abandoned child call at 1202 Mclean Avenue at approximately 4:34 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that a two-year-old child had been dropped off at her great-grandparent's home by an unknown individual.

The child was supposed to be with her grandmother, police said.

According to police, the great-grandparents became concerned for the well-being of the child's grandmother and requested a welfare check at the grandmother's home at 4743 Lynnacre Drive.

Police said the victim, 47-year-old Aime Salinas-Alvarado, was found dead inside her home after suffering a single gunshot wound to the head.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim's 15-year-old son had shot and killed her before taking the child to the great-grandparent's home, police said.

According to police, the suspect took the victim's vehicle and went to a friend's home.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and provided a full confession to detectives.

He was arrested and transported to Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Facility, and he will be charged with capital murder, police said.