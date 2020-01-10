Teen Suspected in 7-Eleven Robberies Dies After SWAT Call

A male teenager who police suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven barricaded himself inside a home Thursday night and was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. SWAT responded to the call and tried to get him to surrender peacefully.

At about 4:30 p.m., Euless police were investigating aggravated robbery offenses that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Euless. The investigation into the suspects led them to a home in the 100 block of Valley View Drive N in Colleyville.

Detectives tried to contact the suspect when he barricaded himself inside the home. A Colleyville police SWAT team responded and attempted to get the suspect to peacefully surrender. Gas was deployed and the SWAT team breached a door with a small explosive, Colleyville police said.

The suspect was found deceased inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Euless police said.

No other injuries were reported. There are no other outstanding suspects in the robbery investigation.