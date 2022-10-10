Teen Killed in Homicide Was Out on Bond After Previous Shooting

One of four young men who was found shot and killed Friday night had been arrested for shooting into a crowd of people outside a bar off West 7th Street in May, according to court records.

Amari’yon Cravin, 17, was found dead in a car with three other young men Friday night on East Jessamine in Fort Worth's Morningside neighborhood, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police say it happened during a robbery involving a drug deal.

Cravin was arrested in May after police say he fired into a crowd outside the popular Varsity Tavern bar off West 7th Street, hitting at least two people.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

He was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault and one count of deadly conduct.

His bond was originally set at $145,000.But court records show his lawyer complained the bond was 'excessive,' and a judge later reduced it to just $15,000.

Cravin was released from jail on Aug. 2, 81 days after his arrest.

Police say it's a pattern they see all too often -- people accused of dangerous crimes, released on low bonds.

"We have to end the revolving-door bail policies that are allowing these things to happen to our communities time and time again,” said Fort Worth Police Officers Association President Manny Ramirez. "Our police officers are out there working day in and day out to arrest violent criminals and keep our communities safe but then they're let out the back door just a couple months later whenever their bonds are reduced and it's an absolute tragedy."

Meanwhile, the issue of young people and crime is getting new attention. In August, Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes told city council members that gun violence is now the nation's leading cause of death among teenagers.

The city is spending $5 million for a program called "One Second Collaborative" aimed at working with nonprofits to slow down the trend.

"We call it the 'one second collaborative' because it's a collaboration of like-minded people who understand that a one-second decision can literally mean the difference between life and death,” Noakes said.

Police have released few details about the quadruple homicide on Jessamine. But officers say they found drugs and guns in the car where the four young men died.

Cravin was set to appear in court for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond on Tuesday.

Cravin’s attorney, Abe Factor, did not return a phone call seeking comment.