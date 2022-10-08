4 Dead in Fort Worth Shooting in the Morningside Neighborhood: Police

Fort Worth police are investigating a quadruple homicide Friday night in the Morningside neighborhood where four people were shot inside a car.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Jessamine St. in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival officers located four shooting victims inside a vehicle.

According to police, three people died at the scene and the fourth victim was transported to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

No arrests have been announced. No names or ages of the victims have been released, though witnesses told the Star-Telegram that they appeared to be young men.

Homicide detectives are investigating this case as a possible robbery homicide.