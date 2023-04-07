Teen Girls Stole Alcohol, Got in Fatal Crash After Ditching Class on Walkout Day: Police

A group of Irving teens who police say stole alcohol and vaped THC after leaving school on Walkout Day on Wednesday were involved in a single-car rollover crash that left one of them dead and two others seriously injured.

Irving Police told NBC 5 that five 15-year-old girls left school on National School Walkout Day on Wednesday as part of the protest against gun violence. Four girls were picked up from Singley Academy by another girl who attends another Irving ISD school.

Police said the girls, who are all 15, drove to a nearby grocery store and were caught on security camera stealing alcoholic fruit drinks.

The girls got back in the vehicle and shared social media videos of themselves drinking the alcohol and vaping THC, according to police.

The car the girls were traveling in had all of the passenger seats removed, police said, so the only occupant wearing a seatbelt was the driver.

Police said the driver was speeding and lost control of the car on the 3900 block of Story Road at about 1:15 p.m., hitting a tree and rolling several times.

One of the teen passengers was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Two other passengers suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening and they're expected to survive. The other two passengers who were able to walk away from the crash left the scene and did not call 911, police said.

Because the case involved minors, no names have been released. Toxicology results for the driver are pending. Charges are also pending for the driver and the other passenger who left the scene.