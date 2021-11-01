Teen Girl Shot, Killed in Argument Outside SW Dallas Gas Station

What to Know Girl fatally shot when an argument breaks out between two groups early Monday morning.

The teenage victim was identified as 16-year-old Larayah Foreman.

The shooter is at large after escaping a Dallas police officer who witnessed the shooting.

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed early Monday morning after an argument broke out outside a Dallas gas station. The suspected shooter is at large after escaping from a police officer who witnessed the shooting, police say.

Dallas police officers called to a shooting at the Fox gas station at 180 Murdock Road arrived to find a young woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned two groups of people were arguing outside the gas station just after midnight when someone began shooting into the other group's vehicle, striking the teenage girl.

Crime scene investigators were seen photographing a small pickup truck with at least one bullet hole in the back glass on the passenger side.

Dallas police identified the teenager as 16-year-old Larayah Foreman.

A homicide detective said a Dallas police officer who was in uniform but in his personal vehicle happened to see the shooting at the gas station and followed the suspected shooter away from the scene.

Police said the suspected shooter realized they were being followed after a short distance and began shooting at the vehicle, apparently disabling it by hitting a tire along the 400 block of Longbranch Lane.

The officer inside the vehicle was not injured.

The gunman is at large, though police said the officer who followed the suspected gunman was able to share information about and the vehicle and who was inside. That information has not been released publicly.

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released at a later date.