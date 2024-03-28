Johnson County

Teen faces intoxication manslaughter charges in crash that killed family of 6

A North Texas teen is charged with several counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash that killed a family of six. It happened the day after Christmas last year.

Luke Resecker was hospitalized in critical condition just after the crash. This week, though, the seventeen-year-old was arraigned for a long list of felony charges.

Officials said Resecker was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on US 67 just south of Cleburne in Johnson County. They said he drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a Honda Odyssey that was heading northbound.

The head-on collision resulted in the deaths of six family members believed to be Indian nationals visiting relatives in Texas. The victims ranged in age from 64 to as young as 9 years old.

A 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old died. A 36-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, and a 64-year-old man were also killed in the crash. The van was driven by 28-year-old Rushil Barri of Irving who was also killed.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Resecker was arraigned Tuesday for six counts of intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, possession of a controlled substance, and other additional charges.

Due to an ongoing medical condition, the teen was deemed not medically fit to be booked into the Johnson County Jail and was restricted to monitored home confinement.

He has since posted bond at $50,000.

NBC 5 reached out to the family of the six victims after learning of the latest developments. They were not immediately available for response.

