Teen Arrested, Accused of Bringing Unloaded Gun to Mesquite Poteet High School

A high school student in Mesquite was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought an unloaded gun onto school grounds.

A Mesquite police spokesman said a teacher at Dr. Ralph H. Poteet High School alerted a school resource officer that a student may have been armed with a gun.

The officer then discovered the unloaded gun in the student's belongings.

A district statement to parents said police were investigating but did not believe the student intended to harm anyone.

The student, who hasn't been identified, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a place where weapons are prohibited.

The district said the student faces possible expulsion.