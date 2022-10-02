National Taco Day

Tasty Deals for National Taco Day 2022

By Jacob Reyes

National Taco Day is on Tuesday, Oct. 4 this year and though the Taco Tuesday event is nationwide, the celebration has a few perks here in the Lone Star State. For one day only, taco spots across the are will be offering promos and discounts on the Texas staple.

Here’s a list of a few places honoring the big day:

CHUY'S

According to its website, Chuy’s Tex-Mex will be offering add-on ground beef tacos to your meal for just $1. Additionally, the chain will be offering $1 tequila floaters to top off margaritas or as a simple shot.

But that’s not all. Dress like a taco on National Taco Day, post a photo with the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay and the restaurant will offer a free dine-in entree of your choosing.

FUZZY’S

The Fort Worth-founded taco establishment will be offering select tacos for just $1.50.

Additionally, the chain is hosting sweepstakes through its app. Every order placed on the Fuzzy’s app on National Taco Day will also be automatically entered into a drawing to win free tacos for a year. 100 winners will be selected and notified via email on Oct. 10.

EL POLLO LOCO

On Oct. 4, El Pollo Loco Rewards members will be rewarded with eight free tcaos in their loyalty account to enjoy throughout the month of October if they purchase $10 or more of non-taco menu items. The chain will also be offering free delivery all day on National Taco Day.

ON THE BORDER

On The Border is celebrating National Taco Day with $2 classic tacos or $4 premium selections. Additionally, the Tex-Mex grill and cantina will offer $3 bottled beer on Oct. 4 at participating locations.

RUSTY TACO

Dallas-founded Rusty Taco is celebrating National Taco Day by bringing back a fan favorite. The Uptown, made with fried chicken, slaw, queso, honey and sriracha, will be available.

“We’ve gotten many requests over the last two years asking for The Uptown to return,” Brendan Mauri, Rusty Taco Brand President said. “With National Taco Day coming up, we thought it was the perfect time to bring it back!”

Anyone who is a member of the restaurant’s rewards program, Friends of Rusty, will be able to grab an Uptown Taco for free along with any purchase. 

TACO CABANA

On Oct. 4, the Texas-based taco patio and drive-thru will offer bean and cheese tacos for just $1. Additionally, the chain will offer bean and cheese dozen taco boxes for $12. No restrictions and customers can order in-restaurant, online or drive-thru.

TACO BELL

Taco Bell’s Taco Lover’s Pass is making a limited return in honor of National Taco Day. Available exclusively on the Taco Bell app, the pass is available for only one day. The pass allows members to redeem on of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days for just $10.

