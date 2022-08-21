Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau Hosts Restaurant Competition to Find the City's Best Taco

The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a competition between 12 restaurants to see who will be crowned Arlington's favorite taco.

According to the city of Arlington, almost a billion hours of unused vacation time are wasted each year. The Arlington Convention and Visitor's Bureau said it hopes to #SaveTheTacos by reminding people to use their well-deserved time off work and enjoy all the tacos that would otherwise go uneaten.

The 12 competitors in the #SaveTheTacos contest are:

Damian's Cajun Soul Cafe: Smoked Meatloaf Taco

Hayters Bar & Lounge: Banana Pudding Taco

Hersheys Palace Pizza Wangs and Thangs: The Eclipse

J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill: J. Gill's Real Deal Taco

MillsMade Barbecue: First Nations Navajo Taco

Prince Lebanese Grill: Spicy Shawarma Taco

Roadrun’r Exotic Cereal Bar: Roadrunner Taco

Smoke’N Ash BBQ LLC: Tex-Ethiopian Kickash Taco

The Cartel Taco Bar: Cartel Southwest Taco

The Original Chop House Burgers: Do You Wanna Tijuana

Tic Taco: Orange Pork Taco

Ventana Grille: The Vermilion Taco

For more information about the competing tacos, click here.

By signing up through the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau website, participants can win prizes by checking into the restaurants in the #SaveTheTacos competition.

Check-in to six restaurants and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a $50 VISA gift card. If you check into 12 restaurants, you’ll be eligible to receive a taco prize pack and be entered into a drawing to win a weekend in Arlington.

You can sign up or vote for your favorite taco on the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau website.