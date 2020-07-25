Tarrant County Reports Record 15 Additional COVID-19 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 15 additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday, the highest single-day increase in deaths related to the virus.

The cases include a woman in her 80s, three men in their 80s and two women in their 90s — all Grapevine residents; two Arlington women including one in her 60s and one in her 90s; two men in their 80s, two women in their 50s and a man in his 60s, all from Fort Worth; and two Lake Worth men in their 70s.

All had underlying health conditions.

The county also added 584 new cases of the coronavirus.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 25,146 cases, 344 deaths and 11,959 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.