Tarrant County Reports 2,155 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 21 Deaths Saturday

Tarrant County has reported a total of 205,329 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 2,012 deaths and an estimated 149,827 recoveries

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 2,155 additional cases of COVID-19 with 21 new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases, 1,854 cases are confirmed while the other 301 are probable.

The county reported 21 more deaths Saturday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 2,012. 

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 177,632 confirmed cases of the virus and 27,697 probable cases for a total of 205,329 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,486 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 149,827. 

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms hospital ICUs in the county are at 95% capacity as of Friday. 

According to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 1,350 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals and that they make up 26% of hospital patients. The total bed occupancy rate for all hospital beds in the county is now at 90%.

Of the county's cases, 73% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 35%.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information. You can also call 817-248-6299

