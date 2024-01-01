A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Tarrant County after police said he crashed into a police officer and his K-9 late Sunday night.

The car crash happened around 11:07 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the intersection of Jacksboro Highway and Skyline Drive in Sansom Park, a city about 15 minutes away from Fort Worth.

The Samson Park Police Department released dashcam footage from another patrol car, showing the crash's moments.

Authorities reported that a K-9 unit was driving west with their emergency lights on and approaching a green traffic light when another Roger Saenz-Blandon failed to yield the right of way and turned at a yellow light. As a result, the K-9 unit and the other vehicle collided at the intersection.

Sansom Park Police Roger Saenz-Blandon is charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed into a K-9 unit in Sansom Park on New Year's Eve.

Samson Park Police said the K-9 handler and the K-9 were able to exit the patrol car after the crash with the help of another officer. Although there were no apparent serious injuries, paramedics evaluated both crash victims. Later, the officer was taken to a local hospital for further examination.

According to police, officers conducted an intoxication investigation on Saenz-Blandon and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Saenz-Blandon was booked into the Sansom Park jail without incident.