Tarrant County COVID-19 Testing Centers Reopening Due to COVID-19 Surge

As a result of the COVID-19 surge, Tarrant County Public Health has begun offering free COVID-19 testing.

Testing locations have been set up to try and help patients receive early care to reduce the growing community spread threat.

"Testing remains an important tool in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. "The County's testing is free and easily accessible, so there is no reason not to get tested if you suspect you may have COVID-19."

COVID-19 Testing Locations:

Monday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Northeast Subcourthouse

645 Grapevine Highway, Hurst

Tuesday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Southwest Public Health Center

6551 Granbury Road, Suite 110, Fort Worth

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bagsby - Williams Public Health Center

3212 Miller Avenue, Fort Worth

Wednesday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Northwest Public Health Center

3800 Adam Grubb Road, Lake Worth

Thursday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Southeast Subcourthouse Arlington

700 E Abram Street, Arlington

Friday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mansfield Subcourthouse

1100 E. Broad Street, Ste 100, Mansfield

The Tarrant sites had begun closing due to the slowing demand but are now reopening and will remain open until further notice. You can find COVID-19 testing information is updated here. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - Sunday.