The Arlington Police Department has arrested a woman and is searching for more unlicensed community living homes following reports of alleged abuse, neglect, theft, and fraud toward clients throughout Tarrant County.

Authorities said the homes were run by 49-year-old Regla "Su" Becquer, who owned "Love and Caring for People LLC."

Arlington Police said its Behavioral Health Law Enforcement Unit has been investigating the company over the last few months. The company is supposed to provide supervised personal care for adults.

The investigation was prompted by several allegations of neglect, theft, fraud, and abuse that have been linked to Becquer and her company's assisted living homes.

Becquer and her staff are accused of failing to provide adequate care to the clients and preventing them from seeking medical attention. Investigators also believe the staff tried to cut off all communication between the clients and their families, using the clients' debit cards to make purchases without their knowledge or consent. They are also accused of keeping the property of dead clients, including phones and cars.

Becquer was arrested and charged with abandoning/endangering an individual in imminent danger of bodily injury. She is booked at the Tarrant County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Arlington Police

Arlington Police has identified five properties connected to Love and Caring for People LLC in Arlington, Mansfield, and Grand Prairie.

1210 Woodbrook Street in Arlington

7411 Lake Whitney Drive in Arlington

7419 Fossil Creek Drive in Arlington

2059 Turtle Cove Drive in Mansfield

1852 Hidden Brook Drive in Grand Prairie

Officers are asking the public to help them find more homes that may be under Becquer's company. They would also like to speak with current or past Love and Caring for People LLC clients and their family members.

More charges are expected to be added as more information becomes available, and the investigation into Love and Caring for People LLC is still ongoing.