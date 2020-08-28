Tarrant Area Food Bank Hosts Mega Distribution Every Friday Until November

The need for food continues across North Texas.

On Friday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its Mega Mobile Market, distributing food to families in need.

For months, staff and volunteers had the help of the Air National Guard. After getting some pointers, volunteers have kept the mission rolling on their own like a well-oiled machine for the past three weeks.

Now, the plan is to distribute food to families every single week for the next three months.

Tarrant Area Food Bank was able to secure an agreement with Fort Worth ISD to use Herman Clark Stadium as their distribution site. Volunteers and staff will be at the site every single Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. until Nov. 20.

Food bank leaders said they've known for months that the economic fallout from the pandemic is no quick fix. That's why their team and volunteers are in this for the long haul.

"The virus, when it started, nobody knew how long this is going to last. Feeding America - our network of food banks across the country - predicted 18 months… and now we're talking about 24 months or even longer. Depending on when the economy comes back. When the economy comes back and jobs come back and people don't need the safety gap or safety net that the Tarrant Area Food Bank fills,” said Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Another massive food distribution is taking place at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, hosted by the @TAFoodBank. Volunteers/staff plan to be here every Friday morning for the next 3 months to help struggling families. ❤️ Details coming up on @NBCDFW at 11am! pic.twitter.com/ehwhSk1aDD — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) August 28, 2020

On Friday morning, hundreds of families pulled through the lot to receive the food.

Each car gets 100 pounds of food. The boxes filled with fresh veggies, fruits, milk and even chicken.

You don't need a reservation. Just show up and give some basic info like your zip code, phone number and how many people you have in your family.

The food bank served nearly 1,100 families a small jump from more than 900 hundred that were served last Friday. They expect those numbers to increase.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is also in need of volunteers right now. If you are able to help, visit www.tafb.org and click on the volunteer tab.