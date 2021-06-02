Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Hold Upcoming Neighborhood Farmers Markets

The Neighborhood Farmers Market will feature locally grown produce from North Texas.

Residents will be able to get fresh, local produce at a farmers market event held in Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

It is one of a number of upcoming farmers markets held as part of the Tarrant Area Food Bank's Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which targets neighborhoods that may have limited access to nutritious food.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank's Neighborhood Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Grace Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4200 East Berry St.

The food will not be free, but families can use WIC FMNP vouchers and the Lone Star Card/SNAP benefits for eligible items, according to the food bank.

Eleven Fort Worth ZIP codes were identified as food deserts by Tarrant County, including the 76105 ZIP Code where Thursday's farmers market is being held.

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food deserts as urban neighborhoods and rural towns without ready access to fresh, healthy foods.

The event is also being held in collaboration with the Cowtown Farmers Market And GROW North Texas, a nonprofit connecting North Texans to local farmers.

A full schedule of upcoming farmers markets can be found on the Tarrant Area Food Bank website.

