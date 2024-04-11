Tarrant Area Food Bank among 3 food banks in the country with medically tailored meals pilot program

The kitchen at the Tarrant Area Food Bank is busy making meals for a new pilot program that feeds off the idea that food is medicine.

"Right now we're prepping pepper to make a tortilla soup for tomorrow," TAFB Executive Chef Robyn Frascella said. "One of our medically tailored meals."

"This particular pilot is focused on heart-healthy and diabetic," TAFB President and CEO Julie Butner said. "There is a direct correlation between what people eat and their health and the health of the community."

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is one of 3 food banks in the pilot program providing medically tailored meals to help improve health conditions. Right now, 50 people are enrolled in the pilot at TAFB.

"I'm so excited for the 50 people who are joining, but I don't feel like, it's not enough," Butner said. "We need to be able to expand this program so that we have a greater impact."

The pilot program started a week ago. It has a multi-pronged approach that includes medically tailored meals, weekly boxes of fresh produce, cooking and nutrition classes, and biometric screening.

"These types of food items are so hard for our community members, the community members that we serve, to procure on their own because they're really expensive. Healthy food is the most expensive food," Butner said. "So it's our hope that the pilot proves out that there is a correlation between the food that you eat and your wellness, state of being,"

"It's really fun to do these meals and to create something every single day," Frascella said. "We never receive the same thing. Ever. So it's like being on Chopped the TV show every single day!"

The prepared meals are flash-frozen and ready to warm up and eat. Eating well isn't just about filling the plate, it's about filling a need.

"Food brings people together 'cause everybody has to eat," Frascella said. "This is exactly what we're meant to do!"

The medically tailored meals pilot program is funded by a CVS gift to Feeding America. It's the largest grant in the Tarrant Area Food Bank's history.