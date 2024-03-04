SUV crashes through wall of Rowlett home, leaving family inside shaken but unhurt

A Rowlett family says it is a miracle that all their loved ones are still alive after an SUV smashed into the side of their home.

The wreck happened near 7300 Statford Dr. around 4 p.m. when the vehicle crossed traffic and plowed through a fence and into the house.

Rowlett police said the driver lost consciousness behind the wheel with two minors in the car.

Investigators told NBC 5 that the driver was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“We’ve seen it in TV and all that happening to other people, but never thought it would happen to us,” said Sherly Sunny.

The family living at the home said they have consistently had concerns about fast-moving traffic on Danridge Rd., which the SUV was traveling on before the wreck.

“I should have been there at that time,” Sunny said. “But God is the one who moved me from there.”

Sunny told NBC 5 that every day, she spends her afternoons in the exact spot in the house the SUV crashed into, mixing medications for her daughter who is on oxygen.

Sunny said for reasons she couldn’t explain, today she decided to walk her dog moments before the crash happened.

“When I was walking, halfway to the block I heard a big sound,” Sunny said. “And I turned around and looked but I thought it must be somebody else, you never think it’s you.”

NBC 5 asked Sunny if she’d thought about what could have happened if she’d been inside the home – or if her daughter had been closer to the crash.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I don’t know.”

Faced with an unexpected recovery, the family said they didn’t know what they would do next and would lean on their community to help them move forward.

“And if people can pray for us, especially my daughter, she is a lung patient and she has pulmonary hypertension,” Sunny said. “She is very badly shaken up.”

The Rowlett Police Department said it is still investigating how this wreck happened.