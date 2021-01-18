Greenville

Suspects in Greenville Fatal Assault Arrested in Colorado

Lauren Brooke Bohme and Damien Christian Osborn taken into custody on Jan. 15, 2021

Greenville police are looking for 18-year-old Lauren Brooke Bohme in connection with the death of a male in September.
Greenville Police Department

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a fatal assault in Greenville in September 2020.

Lauren Brooke Bohme and Damien Christian Osborn taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Colorado on Jan. 15, 2021.

According to police, Bohme and Osborn were involved in an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of Greenville on Sept. 30, 2020.

The male victim in the assault was hospitalized and later died of his injuries.

Greenville police issued a murder warrant for Bohme and an aggravated assault warrant for Osborn in November 2020.

