Murder Warrant Issued For 18-Year-Old Woman in Fatal Assault in Greenville

Greenville police are looking for an 18-year-old woman in connection with the death of a male in September.

Officers were called about 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 30 to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of Greenville. A victim, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized and died of his injuries.

Greenville Police Department

Police said they identified Lauren Brooke Bohme as a suspect in the assault and a murder warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information on Bohme's location may call Detective Wooldridge at 903-457-2909 or the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.