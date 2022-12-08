Suspected Drunk Driver Arrested After Racing Causes Rollover Crash, Police Say

An alleged intoxicated driver has been arrested after police say he was racing and caused a crash involving two other cars.

Texas Department of Public Safety confirms the crash around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway near Standridge Drive. Texas DPS says two cars were racing when they collided, causing one of the cars to roll over. A third car was rear-ended as a result.

Texas DPS identified the driver inside the car that did not roll over as 27-year-old Jordan Brown. Brown was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail. He faces six charges, including intoxication assault.

The people inside the car that rolled over have been identified by Texas DPS as 43-year-old David Ciske and 30-year-old Dustin Smith. Both were transported to hospitals in Plano with injuries. Texas DPS says Ciske’s injuries are considered “stable”, while Smith was critically injured.

Charles Washington of Fort Worth was heading home Wednesday when he witnessed the crash. The dash camera on his car runs 24/7, he said. It captured the collision.

“I heard the cars before I saw them. Like, my car just shook. Then I look to my right, I saw two cars speeding. I’m thinking, 'What idiots. Why are they driving so fast?'” Washington recalled. “Within like a second or two, I saw them crash.”

Washington said initially, he didn’t know a third car had been hit. Texas DPS said the driver inside the third car has been treated and released.

Washington said it all happened so fast. He was unable to stop.

“I looked behind me, there was a bunch of traffic behind me. They stopped,” he said. “Me stopping is not going to help the situation any further. The amount of cars behind me, I’m thinking, they stopped, they witnessed the situation as well and they would have been able to call 911.”

The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown at this time if Brown has an attorney.