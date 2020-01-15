Suspect Sought in Crash That Killed 66-Year-Old Dallas Man

Some North Texas siblings are asking for help finding the person who hit and killed their father.

Wednesday, Dallas police released surveillance photos of the suspect's vehicle.

Harvey Miller, 66, was struck in the 5300 block of South Lamar.

Miller was a father of three, a grandfather of three and a widower. He was also a handyman and deacon in his son’s church.

“It was a unique experience to be able to pastor your father,” said Harvey Miller, Jr.

Just after sunset Saturday, Miller was left for dead walking back to his car from a convenience store.

“My daddy he wouldn't hurt a soul and just to know that this person left my dad laying on the ground like that is heartbreaking because he wouldn't do that to anybody,” Aisha Miller said.

Derek Miller said he spoke with his father the day before he died when his dad called to check on him during severe storms.

“He just wanted to check on me and make sure the family was okay and I told him ‘Yea, we were fine,’ and that was the last time I talked to him,” Derek Miller recalled.

Miller, they say, finished a funeral at Harvey Miller Jr.’s church when his father stopped by the store for a sandwich.

“He was just going to get a BBQ sandwich and come back home and finish watching the playoff games,” Miller explained.

Dallas police say a four-door, white sedan hit Miller while he was crossing the street and kept going south on SH 310 toward Overton Road.

His children want to know who was behind the wheel.

“He was a rock of the family, he was my right hand. It’s almost as if my wingman is now gone,” Miller said.

Anyone with information about the driver and/or the vehicle involved in this accident is asked to contact Detective J. Massey, #8465 at 214-671-0012 with the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit and reference case #007361-2020.