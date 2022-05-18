Suspect Search Prompts Lockout at Arlington Schools

Three schools were placed on lockout in Arlington this afternoon as police searched for a suspect in a recent violent incident. After several tense hours, three men were taken into custody.

Maritza Bojanich was having lunch inside her Arlington home when she noticed three men run across her front yard. The moment was captured here on her Ring doorbell camera.

“I thought they were jogging,” she said. “The last young man was looking behind him running, I just realized they were running away from something that they did.”

For hours, there was a heavy police presence in her neighborhood.

Arlington police say they received a tip early in the afternoon that a suspect in a recent violent incident had been spotted near Randol Mill and Fielder Road. Officers set up a perimeter of the area to begin a search.

In the process, three schools were placed on lockout out of what police say was an abundance of caution. Those schools were Speer Elementary, Pope Elementary and Wimbish World Language Academy.

Bojanich believes the men found an opening in a back fence. Police eventually caught up with the suspect. He was taken into custody along with two associates.

Bojanich says it was an eventful day, but she doesn’t feel unsafe in her neighborhood.

Instead, she finds herself thinking about the young men and what will become of them.

“I feel so sad because they are young, young people,” she said. “And, well, I hope something good is coming from this experience for them.”

Police say there were no reports of injuries during the incident. No additional information was released on suspects or charges.

This story is developing.