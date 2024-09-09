Suspect accused of shooting, killing an 18-year-old woman in Cleburne still on the run

Cleburne police officers are looking for a suspect who shot and killed an 18-year-old woman Sunday afternoon.

A doorbell camera caught the moment several rounds of gunshots rang out in a neighborhood in the middle of the day.

Around 1:01 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Poindexter Ave. for a shooting call. Cleburne Police said in a statement that as they made their way to the scene, they learned about a woman with a gunshot wound at a different location.

Investigators said that's where they found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken the the hospital but later died from her injuries, according to Cleburne Police.

Officers believe the woman was a passenger in a white SUV that was involved in an altercation in the 500 block of Poindexter Ave.

In the video captured on a neighbor's doorbell camera, people heard three gunshots, then a white SUV sped off followed by a 4th gunshot.

Police did not specify where exactly the shooting took place, what street the woman was found on, how many people were in the vehicle, or what happened to the white SUV.

Detectives said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and they're looking for any information.

Cleburne Police are asking anyone with information to contact their department at 817-645-0972. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 817-641-TIPS, 817-295 LEAD, or 817-496-SAFE. Tipsters can remain anonymous.