susan g. komen

Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Organization Reorganizing

Susan-G-Komen-Walk

Susan G. Komen, the Dallas-based breast cancer organization, is reorganizing and plans to integrate its affiliates back into its national operations.

Of the five state affiliate offices, three are in North Texas.

The organization said it will turn its focus to three areas: research, direct patient support and advocacy.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Apr 23

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing 8 hours ago

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

The reorganization is expected to roll out over the next year.

Komen said the change will not affect its events like Race For The Cure, the More Than Pink Family Walk and the Komen 3-Day Walk.

This article tagged under:

susan g. komenHealthbreast cancerorganization
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us