Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Organization Reorganizing

Susan G. Komen, the Dallas-based breast cancer organization, is reorganizing and plans to integrate its affiliates back into its national operations.

Of the five state affiliate offices, three are in North Texas.

The organization said it will turn its focus to three areas: research, direct patient support and advocacy.

The reorganization is expected to roll out over the next year.

Komen said the change will not affect its events like Race For The Cure, the More Than Pink Family Walk and the Komen 3-Day Walk.