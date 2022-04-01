Sundance Square's Inaugural ‘Fort Worth Art Fair' Set to Take Place

Fort Worth’s Sundance Square is set to host the inaugural Fort Worth Art Fair April 7-10, featuring art galleries and music for all, officials announced Thursday.

The four-day event will host musical performances from Grammy Award-winning artist Clint Black, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller, jazz vocalist Catherin Russel and Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi, among others.

Participating art galleries will include Artspace 111 & Love Texas Art, Art Tooth, Bale Creek Allen Gallery, Daisha Board Gallery, Dang Good Candy and more. Many of the galleries are set to showcase the work of underrepresented artists in an effort to increase greater visibility.

General admission is free to the public with daily VIP All-Access Passes available for purchase. The passes include local culinary tastings, private bars, lounges and guaranteed access during musical performances.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Passes can be purchased and a schedule of events can be found at fortworthartfair.com.