Summer meals programs provide food for North Texans 18 and younger

Other North Texas organizations also have programs to make sure students don't go hungry while school is out for the summer

By NBCDFW Staff

The two biggest school districts in North Texas kicked off their annual Summer Meals programs to help make sure students are fed when school is out for the summer.

DALLAS ISD SUMMER MEALS PROGRAM

The Dallas Independent School District is among the school districts providing breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 years old and younger and students with disabilities up to 21 years of age -- not just students -- through a Summer Meals partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture.

"Hunger does not take a break so we are proud to provide meals, free breakfast and free lunch to anybody under the age of 18 through the month of August," said Dallas ISD executive director Debbie Rowley.

To find a Summer Meals location within the Dallas ISD, click here.

FORT WORTH ISD SUMMER MEALS PROGRAM

The Fort Worth Independent School District also offers free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under.

Meals will be available Mondays through Thursdays and the program runs through July 2, 2024.

Students do not need to be enrolled in a summer program to get the free meals.

To find locations offering the free summer food program in Fort Worth ISD, click here.

HOW TO FIND A SUMMER MEALS PROGRAM NEAR YOU

Many other North Texas organizations offer meals when school is out. To find other Summer Meals programs near you, the Texas Department of Agriculture has a locator tool here.

