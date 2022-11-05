Sulphur Springs Residents Clean up After Severe Storms

Sulphur Springs is over an hour's drive Northeast of Dallas.

As the sun rose Saturday, cleanup was already underway. Kaleb McCool lives along FM 1567. Chainsaw in hand, he chopped up fallen limbs and small trees - grateful he and his wife and daughter were safe during the storm.

“It was just roaring real loud. We were trying to leave because we knew it was getting bad. As we opened the door, we could see it hit our neighbor’s house before we could even blink, it was on top of us,” said McCool.

David and Mary Talley’s home was reduced to rubble. Their yard is now littered with debris carried by the tornado. Their son, Jason Talley, said the home is destroyed.

“Two rooms have a roof on it. The rest are pretty well shot” said Jason Talley.

Aside from a small cut on his arm from glass, the couple is fine.

“I’m glad that they’re ok. They’re very good people and we hate that that happened to them,” said McCool.

Talley said what looks bad could have been worse.

“My parents were backing out. They were going to eat supper. And the wind picked them up and moved them over. And if you go and look, it’s at an angle. If they hadn’t been at an angle, it would have fallen on top of them, I believe, said Talley.

Cleanup continues in this community for days, if not weeks to come.

The National Weather Service said it’ll be in Sulphur Springs on Sundry surveying the damage in Hopkins County.