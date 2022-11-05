At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Hurt as Tornadoes Rip Apart Homes in Texas and Oklahoma

Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving many communities to deal with a trail of damage.

A Tornado Watch was issued early Friday afternoon and the National Weather Service issued the first warning shortly after.

Authorities in Lamar County said at least 50 homes were damaged or destroyed and 10 people were treated at one hospital, including two with critical injuries.

Judge Brandon Bell, the county’s highest elected official, declared a disaster in the area, a step in getting federal assistance and funding. Bell’s declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.

The National weather service is surveying Lamar and Henderson Counties Saturday and will check out Hopkins county on Sunday.

NWS says they preliminarily know of 3 confirmed tornadoes & will be out surveying the damage today. #TXwx @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/B9cOKbbcXo — Adrienne Vonn (@adrienne_nbc5) November 5, 2022

Storms Impact in Oklahoma, One Death Confirmed

Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details.

The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart.

“There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.

Carter told the paper people were still trapped late Friday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said search-and-rescue teams and generators were being sent to the Idabel area.

“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes,” Stitt tweeted.

Keli Cain of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Office said at least three other counties were also hit by storms, with flash flooding in some areas.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes also were reported in Arkansas and a storm system was heading toward Louisiana.

Powderly, Texas Hit Hard by Tornado

One community hit hard was Powderly, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Idabel and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Both Powderly and Idabel are near the Texas-Oklahoma border.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management said the tornado touched down shortly after 4 p.m. and traveled north-northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly.

Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries.

“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”

