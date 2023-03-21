Dallas ISD Student Shot in Arm Outside Thomas Jefferson High School

A student was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Thomas Jefferson High School in the Dallas Independent School District, authorities say.

Dallas Police confirmed officers were called to a report of a shooting at 4:40 p.m. at the campus, located along the 4000 block of Walnut Hill Lane in Northwest Dallas.

Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris said a student was shot in the arm and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The shooting took place about 10 minutes after students had been dismissed for the day.

Harris said she was not aware of any arrests as of Tuesday evening but added that the police investigation is ongoing.

A Dallas Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the scene for a shooting but referred additional questions to Dallas ISD.

No further details were immediately available.

It comes one day after one teen was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside Lamar High School in the Arlington Independent School District. The shooter, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested nearby and is being held on a charge of capital murder.

