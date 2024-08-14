Student apprehended after knife used in fight at Dallas high school

The Dallas Independent School District confirmed on Wednesday that a student was sent to the hospital, and another student was apprehended by authorities off campus following an altercation at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of S. Glasgow Drive.

In a news release obtained by NBC 5, Woodrow Wilson HS Principal Chandra Hooper-Barnett said school officials initiated safety protocols and called emergency personnel after a student sustained "superficial wounds" in a fight with another student. The physical altercation reportedly involved a small knife.

A spokesperson for Dallas ISD initially told NBC 5 that the altercation happened inside a building on campus, and an individual received "small cuts."

The wounded student was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and is expected to survive their injuries. Principal Hooper-Barnett confirmed that another student was taken into custody off-campus and will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.

"The safety and security of our students and team members at Woodrow Wilson High School are our top priority," Hooper-Barnett said in the released statement to the school's community.

"When issues of concern occur, we feel it is important to share them with you. Understandably, this type of information can be troubling to hear, but please know we are here to provide support."

The high school offered mental health clinicians to anyone needing to talk following the incident.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.