Cooler Temps and Increased Rain Shower Chances Expected To Start Off the Week

It's starting to feel more like fall. Temperatures are dropping and the chance for a few rain showers will remain for the start of the week.

Monday will offer up some sun. But that sunshine may lead to a couple of instability showers or storms. Not everyone will see rain, but be sure to stay weather aware.

Tuesday will be the brightest and warmest day of the week. After the brief warm-up, a fall cold front will bring slightly milder temperatures, along with the opportunity for showers and storms by Wednesday.

Although the Flash Flood Watch for much of North Texas expired Sunday morning, many areas still have high water. Please do not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don't drown.

On average, flooding is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths, second only to heat. Last year, flooding did top the list with 116 deaths.

If and when you encounter flood waters you have to act quickly. Here are ways you can stay safe:

• Never drive through flooded roadways.

• Do not attempt to cross flowing streams.

• Stay out of areas subject to flooding (dips, low spots, storm drains and culverts).

• Be extra careful at night when it is harder to see flood dangers.

• Do not camp or park your vehicle along creeks, streams and washes.

The pattern will remain unsettled through much of next week with at least a low chance of showers and storms during the work week.

