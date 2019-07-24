This article is sponsored by AARP Texas. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Dallas-Fort Worth's editorial staff. To find out more about AARP Texas, click here.

Between the ages of 16 and 21, Frank W. Abagnale successfully posed as an airline pilot, an attorney, a doctor and cashed millions in fraudulent checks. He got caught and his exploits were depicted in the movie, Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

For more than 40 years, Abagnale has advised the FBI on how to outsmart con artists. Now he is coming to Richardson for a presentation on learning to spot and avoid scams so you can protect yourself and your family. AARP is committed to safeguarding Americans’ financial futures which is why we have the AARP Fraud Watch Network. It is a free resource to help you protect yourself and your family from ID theft and scams.

Abagnale is one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. AARP Fraud Watch Network is bringing him to Richardson to help you learn how to spot and avoid scams so you can protect yourself and your family.