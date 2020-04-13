NBC 5 and local cooking instructor Carol Ritchie want to help North Texas families Stay Home. Stay Safe. Eat Well.

A lot of families are cooking at home now to connect, pass the time and save money. And in many homes, comfort foods are what’s cooking in the kitchen.

“Comfort foods are gonna last for the long haul,” said Ritchie, a traveling cooking instructor for more than 30 years. “I even now use my grandmother's recipes. My grandma and grandpa lived during the depression, so a lot of my recipes are inspired by that. So I'm thinking those folks out there are doing lasagnas, one skillet dishes, soups, and stews.”

To help North Texans feed their families well, Ritchie shared her recipe for Green Chile Chicken Stew, a hearty meal that won’t break the bank and is packed with flavor.

Green Chile Chicken Stew

by Carol Ritchie — Cookin’ with Carol

Serves 4

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound boneless/skinless chicken breast, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

(or boneless chicken thighs)

4 cups chicken broth

1 (15-ounce) can great northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can green enchilada sauce

1/2 cup (dry) rice

(I use brown jasmine rice)

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Heat a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add chicken and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until golden brown, stirring occasionally.

Add remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered, for 20 minutes for regular white rice, or 40 minutes for brown rice, until rice is tender.

Cook’s Tip: You can add diced red bell peppers, celery, onion, corn and/or any vegetables that you like, right after cooking the chicken. To garnish the finished dish, spoon a dollop of sour cream on top, sprinkle your favorite shredded cheese, or nestle cubes of cheese into the steaming stew. Yum!

Alternatively, you can prepare this stew in a pressure cooker. Sauté the chicken in the pressure cooker, add the remaining ingredients, and cook on high pressure (15 minutes for regular white rice; 30 minutes for brown rice) according to the manufacturer’s directions. Enjoy!

Carol Ritchie Bio:

Traveling Cooking Instructor for over 30 years and Host of cooking show Cookin’ with Carol—a 2001 James Beard Award Nominee for “Best Local Television Cooking Show.”

Carol is also a recipe developer, culinary consultant, and spokesperson, appearing on national television including, PBS Healthweek, QVC Shopping Network, and Cooking Live! (Food Network).

Carol is one of the recipe developers and volunteer spokesperson for the American Heart Association cookbooks.

Her new project Whisk Movement by Cookin' with Carol is designed to connect generations and help pass on the traditions of cooking.