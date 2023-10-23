State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas welcomed 2.3 million fairgoers in 2023 season

Attendance was down from the previous year

By Lucy Ladis

Texas Tech

After its 24-day run, the State Fair of Texas announced that it welcomed 2.3 million people through its gates this year.

In 2022 the State Fair had 2.5 million people attend, so attendance was down by approximately 200,000 fairgoers this year.

“Each year the State Fair of Texas is centered around community,” said State Fair of Texas President, Mitchell Glieber. “Despite the challenges we faced this Fair, our team has been resilient and remained steadfast in bringing the community together to celebrate at the Most Texan Place on Earth."

The State Fair of Texas is a nonprofit organization that supports the local and statewide community. The fair is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year and the proceeds go towards the improvement of Fair Park, community initiatives, scholarship programs and Fair Park's museums.

Next year the State Fair of Texas will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.

