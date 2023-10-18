State Fair of Texas

Dallas health inspectors visit State Fair of Texas food vendors

Code compliance will conduct 900 inspections during the fair's 24-day run

By Katy Blakey

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s the fried food that attracts most visitors to the State Fair of Texas.

That means every fall, the city of Dallas code compliance office is tasked with making sure the food is safe to eat.

“We just want to make sure everything is good. We want to make sure that there are no food-borne illnesses,” said senior sanitarium Eduardo Carrizales.

Carrizales is one of many city health inspectors who visit food vendors during the fair’s 24-day run.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Every booth undergoes the same inspection as a brick-and-mortar restaurant, according to Carrizales.

One notable exception is fair vendors are visited more frequently. In addition to check-in, before the fair begins, they’ll be visited four more times for an inspection throughout the three weeks.

The frequent inspections are in part because vendors are serving a massive amount of food in a short time.

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will sell half a million corny dogs at their seven stands.

“We’ve been doing this 81 years, and we know what we’re doing, but at the same time, it’s very busy out here, so it’s great to have someone come in to give us that support and check us out so we know that we’re doing everything by the book,” said co-owner Amber Fletcher.

Health inspectors said they’re focused on preventing a food-borne illness outbreak.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Carrizales said. “Making sure there’s no bare hand contact and making sure they’re washing their hands properly.”

Carrizales said most inspections serve as reminders of food safety to the fair’s large number of seasonal workers.

Fletcher’s passed their inspection on Wednesday, and the code compliance office said to date, no fair vendor has failed or experienced any serious issues.

“[People] just want to come, and they want to eat, and that’s something that’s never in the back of their mind, and I’d like to continue that,” Carrizales said.

STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

State Fair of Texas Oct 6

How to save with daily deals at the 2023 State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas Sep 29

State Fair of Texas, traffic and parking tips

State Fair of Texas Sep 25

State Fair rolling out new safety measures, including policy for minors

This article tagged under:

State Fair of TexasDallasNorth Texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us