When you head out to the State Fair of Texas, the costs can add up fast. We're going through deals and discounts on tickets, food and rides. You'll also find some insider ways to save when you head to Fair Park during the fair's run from September 29 to October 22.

You'll find today's deals at the top of this page every day, followed by a round-up of the full list of savings for every day of the fair.

TODAY'S DEALS AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

ADMISSION PRICES AND DISCOUNTS

We rounded up all the ways to save on admission below, but keep in mind the admission discount offers cannot be combined.

Regular-priced tickets to the fair Monday-Thursday cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors. On Friday, prices go up to $20 for adults and $15 for kids and seniors. Fairgoers pay $25 for adults and $18 for kids and seniors on weekends. Tickets are available online or at the gate.

SEASON PASSES

If you plan to head to the fair a few times, a digital season pass might be the ticket. $50 gets you inside the gates all 24 days.

OPENING DAY DISCOUNTS

$10 dollar tickets at the gate with a donation of 2 jars of peanut butter.

FRIDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$5 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$7 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

MONDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$5 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

TUESDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

Big Tex Insider Discount: $10 online tickets with a special code you get if you sign up to be a Big Tex Insider.

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$5 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$5 tickets at the gate with donation of five canned food items. Donations will benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

$5 off at the gate with coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$5 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

THURSDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

Big Tex Insider Discount: $10 online tickets with a special code you get if you sign up to be a Big Tex Insider.

Senior Day Discount: $5 dollar admission for fairgoers 60 and older.

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$5 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

FOOD, DRINK AND RIDE DEALS AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Once you're inside, you'll need to trade your cash for coupons to fill up on fair food or have fun on the Midway. Coupons cost $1 and they never expire - so hold on to any extras for next year! Just like admission, the State Fair is offering deals inside the gate.

2 COUPON WATER

Look closely at the signs to find stands scattered throughout the fairgrounds selling water for 2 coupons.

SODA REFILL SAVINGS

A collectible Big Tex cup sold by concessionaires unlocks discounts on refills. If you have one from your last trip to the fair, bring it along to get the same discount.

THRILLING TUESDAYS

If you love the Midway, head out to Fair Park on Tuesdays. Most rides are offered at a discount.

THRIFTY THURSDAYS

Fair food lovers can stretch their coupons on Thursdays. Dozens of participating food vendors are offering discounted prices on more than 85 signature menu items. Check out the dishes, prices and locations here - you'll find everything from classics to past Big Tex Choice Awards winners on the list!

BRING YOUR OWN!

Fairgoers can bring their own snacks and drinks into the fair. Just be sure to leave glass, metal utensils and alcohol at home.