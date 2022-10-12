State Fair of Texas Food Vendors Navigating Supply Issues to Keep Fans Satisfied

Wednesday marks 12 days into the State Fair of Texas and vendors are seeing a steady flow of people ready for some famous fair food.

"Love the fair,” fair visitor Akiva Wolk said. “Love the people, the environment, the entertainment. Just a lot of fun for the kids and everyone."

But there was early concern about whether supply chain issues would be a problem. Denise De La Cruz with Deep Fried Love switched gears, even before the fair started, to make her own supply of a key ingredient.

“The galletas de gragea,” De La Cruz said. “During the summer I had a hard time finding that on the shelves. So, I decided I was going to make it by hand. My own recipe."

That worked out. Now, they are having to overcome another supply issue.

"The straw that we were using initially is out of stock,” De La Cruz said. “So, we are having to go to Amazon. We're having to do whatever we can to be sure we have a straw for our milkshake."

De La Cruz said it has been challenging, but it hasn't stopped them.

"I don't know. We just make it work,” De La Cruz said. “It just seems to be part of the routine with us during the fair."

"We got our cups,” Wolk said. “We got everything we need. They are doing a great job."

The State Fair of Texas won't have official attendance numbers until the last day. But they expect more pleasant temperatures will keep the crowds coming.

"I can't wait for next week with these cooler fall temperatures that are about to come in,” said Karissa Condoianis, State Fair of Texas spokeswoman. “If we could just get that in quicker, that would be great."

More people means more sales -- icing on top of a sweet deal for vendors.