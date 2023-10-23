‘State Fair Cares' food drive benefits neighborhood nonprofits

The State Fair of Texas closed Sunday night, but food vendors were busy Monday morning serving customers in the neighborhood.

"We're back here this morning to collect food from our Fair vendors," State Fair Senior Vice President of Public Relations Karissa Condoianis said. "This is the most organizations I believe we've ever been able to offer to come and be part of the State Fair Cares food drive."

Nine local nonprofits got surplus food and staples donated by State Fair food vendors.

"I know I have been there where we pinched pennies, ate ramen noodles nights because that's all we could afford," first-time vendor Cheyne Hickey of 'Stay Cheesy' said. "So I know a free meal might mean everything to someone."

All of the nonprofits that picked up food were from the Fair Park/South Dallas neighborhood where the State Fair is located.

"Because this area is known as a food desert by the USDA, and we feel it's important to assist with food insecurity in this area," Condoianis said. "Not only do we have this initiative, but we also have Big Tex Urban Farms, where we grow produce year-round on the Midway, and we donate all of that produce into the South Dallas/Fair Park community to help feed people in need as well."

Inspired Vision Community Center serves up to 1,800 families a day. The organization was among the beneficiaries of the State Fair Cares food drive.

"Right now, everything is tight for a lot of families and distributors," Trevelan Belknap of Inspired Vision Community Center said. "So anything we can bring in blesses somebody, and it helps to meet the need."

"I'm just hoping someone else feels thankful when they receive it, and one day when they're able to do it for someone else, I hope they pass along that kindness," Hickey said.

Condoianis said last year, through philanthropic and Fair Park giving, the State Fair donated $18.5 million back to the community.

"Just to see the Fair give back is an amazing thing," Belknap said.