Dallas

Little Big Tex Donates Dozens of Shoes for ‘National Shoe the World Day'

The donations will go to families served by the Buckner Family Hope Center in South Dallas

NBCUniversal, Inc.

On Tuesday, Little Big Tex started off the week on the right foot after making a Texas-sized donation in honor of National Shoe the World Day.

The international day shines a light on the value of good footwear for millions of people around the world.

Many observe the holiday through donations, volunteering, or even using #NationalShoeTheWorldDay on social media.

This year, Little Big Tex teamed up with the State Fair of Texas Administrative Office and presented 56 pairs of new shoes to Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, a nonprofit that donates new shoes to vulnerable children in Texas and internationally.

Over the past three weeks, State Fair employees collected shoes that will go to families served by the Buckner Family Hope Center at Wynnewood in South Dallas.

For more information about Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls and where to donate, visit Buckner.org/shoes.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

DallasState Fair of Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us