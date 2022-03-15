Little Big Tex Donates Dozens of Shoes for ‘National Shoe the World Day'

On Tuesday, Little Big Tex started off the week on the right foot after making a Texas-sized donation in honor of National Shoe the World Day.

The international day shines a light on the value of good footwear for millions of people around the world.

Many observe the holiday through donations, volunteering, or even using #NationalShoeTheWorldDay on social media.

This year, Little Big Tex teamed up with the State Fair of Texas Administrative Office and presented 56 pairs of new shoes to Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, a nonprofit that donates new shoes to vulnerable children in Texas and internationally.

Over the past three weeks, State Fair employees collected shoes that will go to families served by the Buckner Family Hope Center at Wynnewood in South Dallas.

For more information about Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls and where to donate, visit Buckner.org/shoes.