Bond reduced to $350K for suspect in State Fair of Texas shooting

A Dallas County judge ordered to reduce the bond of a man accused of firing a gun in a crowded food court at the State Fair of Texas last year.

The bond of 22-year-old suspect Cameron Turner of Dallas was cut from $1.6 million to $350,000 on Thursday, per court records, potentially making it easier for him to get out of jail.

Turner is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places after he allegedly shot two men and a woman inside the Tower Building food court.

Dallas Police Cameron Turner, 22

It happened on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. An arrest warrant from the Dallas Police Department said Turner ran from the scene but was quickly captured by State Troopers who were on duty at the fair. The document said a handgun was recovered from Turner in the arrest.

The affidavit also stated that Turner told officers that a group of big men approached him and went into "defensive mode" to protect his family. Turner admitted firing 3 or 4 shots intended for one of those big men.

According to the document, an officer who arrested Turner watched a video recording of the incident in the food court. In the video, Turner was by himself and not with his family as he purchased a bottle of water. In the background, several men could be seen approaching Turner from behind.

The affidavit said a person named Cade Kelly could be seen exchanging a few words with Turner in the video that could not have been recorded sound. Kelly had nothing in his hands and did not reach for anything. The affidavit said Turner pulled out a handgun, began shooting at Kelly, and, in the process, wounded two other people.

Turner is scheduled to attend another hearing in the case on Friday, Feb. 16.